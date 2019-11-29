International Development News
Development News Edition

DPIIT to organise symposium in Guwahati on Saturday to push investment in NE region

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:40 IST
DPIIT to organise symposium in Guwahati on Saturday to push investment in NE region

With an objective to push investment in northeastern region of the country, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is organising a day-long symposium in Guwahati on Saturday. The main objective of the symposium is to facilitate knowledge sharing between northeastern states on North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS), good practices in investment promotion and facilitation, reviewing the progress under sector-specific and cluster based development, ease of doing business and promotion of industrial system.

Detailed presentations will be given to business community on start-up ecosystem and ease of doing business initiatives of the government, a DPIIT official said. The focus will be on improving investment ecosystem in the region with a special focus on NEIDS.

The scheme, covering manufacturing and service sector, was approved on March 21, 2018. It is effective from April 2017 to March 2022. It gives encouragement to MSMEs in manufacturing, services. Information technology is leveraged to process and approve proposals and release payment.

Manufacturing and service units of northeast can avail benefits up to Rs 200 crore per unit under all components of scheme, subject to investment in plant and machinery. The official said that northeast region's value chain potential with Bangladesh, the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and rest of India in agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, processed food, engineering, automobiles, garments, and pharmaceuticals have remained unlocked.

Department heads of northeastern states, national bodies like APEDA and NEC, representatives from industry associations would participate in the symposium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Jio likely to bag Reliance Infra's mobile tower, optical fibre for Rs 3,600 cr

Reliance Jio has emerged as the highest bidder for mobile tower and optical fibre assets of Reliance Infratel by placing bids of around Rs 3,600 crore, according to banking sources privy to the development. Bharti Airtel has placed a bid of...

Goa won't compromise on Mahadayi water diversion issue: Lobo

Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Friday said that the Goa government would not make any compromise on the Mahadayi water diversion issue. He also said that the states financial condition was not precarious, as claimed by MLAs of Goa Forward ...

Syed Modi International Championship: Verma enters semifinals; Srikanth crashes out

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma entered semifinals of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Friday. Verma outclassed Thailands Kunlavut Vitidsarn in two straight games 21-19, 21...

Deepika asks Kartik to teach her 'Dheeme Dheeme' step, he replies 'Bataiye kab?'

With fans posting their versions of Dheeme Dheeme from Kartik Aaryans upcoming outing Pati, Patni Aur Woh, the DheemeDheemeChallenge has sure created a buzz on the internet and now actor Deepika Padukone too wants to be a part of it Moreove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019