Uzbekistan delegation signs several MoUs during Gujarat visit

Uzbekistan's Minister of Innovation Development, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, on Friday signed various agreements in the field of education, innovation and technology with different entities, including Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar. As part of the MoU, the University would give admission to Uzbek students in different post graduate courses, and train Uzbek officials in different forensic sciences, said Director General of GFSU, J M Vyas.

Earlier, the delegation visited the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) near Ahmedabad and signed an MoU on cooperation for promoting start-up ecosystem in Uzbekistan and training entrepreneurs at iCreate, a technology business incubation center, said the Uzbek minister. Another MoU was signed between Uzbekistan and DEVX, a start-up initiative founded by Ahmedabad based DEV IT, for bilateral cooperation in field research, technologies, start- ups and innovations, Abdurakhmonov told reporters..

