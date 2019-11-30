Ove 100 engineering graduates compete in Virtusa's

Nasdaq-listed Virtusa Corporation on Saturday said more than 100 engineering graduates from leading universities took part in the national level Hackathon on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, 'NeuralHack' designed to showcase their talent. By participating in the NeuralHack, students gain hands- on experience in the skills required to pursue a career in data science and full-stack engineering.

More than 100 engineering graduates selected from over 600 colleges competed in the NeuralHack event, a company statement said. "Our universities produce world-class engineering talent.

NeuralHack helps showcase this talent and demonstrate to the world the vision, capability and engineering talent produced by universities in India", Virtusa Executive Vice President and Lead Executive for India, Madhavan Satagopan said. Last year, several NeuralHack participants were offered full-time positions at Virtusa, upon their graduation.

Virtusa with a significant presence in India, operates more than 50 facilities in 22 countries in North America, Europe and Asia, the statement added..

