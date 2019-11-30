International Development News
Mobisy Technologies ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019 for the fourth time

For the fourth year in a row, Mobisy Technologies today announced its selection in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:27 IST
Mobisy Technologies is ranked as one of India's fastest growing technology companies by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): For the fourth year in a row, Mobisy Technologies today announced its selection in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Mobisy's CEO, Lalit Bhise, credits the rapid revenue growth to the company's ability to onboard 15-20 customers monthly on its retail intelligence platform. A whopping 70% of the revenue is driven by business from repeat customers, indicating a healthy business growth. Meanwhile, new consumer companies continue to reach Bizom directly due to its success in helping brands achieve their business goals.

"We're probably India's only B2B SaaS player that is posting strong revenue numbers. Approximately 95% of this revenue comes from Indian customers alone. Very early on, we adopted the inch wide, mile deep strategy that helped us win in local markets. We also developed an obsessive focus on our customer's success. It helped us create a user-friendly retail intelligence platform on the foundations of complex algorithms," said Bizom's CEO and Co-founder, Lalit Bhise. "We are continuing to see fast adoption of our tech in large CPG organisations and disruption of the brands' legacy solutions. We are thrilled to be recognised on this year's Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 50 India list," he added.

"Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company's product and its leadership," Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India said. "Mobisy Technologies has shown the right calibre for growth," he added.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from Internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

