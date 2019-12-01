Vodafone-Idea to raise mobile call, data charges from December 3

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a hike in mobile calls and data charges from December 3. The company has announced new plans for prepaid products and services with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity. A rough calculation showed that the new plans are costlier up to 42 percent compared to earlier plans.

"Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019," the company said in a statement.

