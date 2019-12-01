International Development News
Development News Edition

Personal insolvency beginning of a 'new learning', says Sahoo

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 16:11 IST
Personal insolvency beginning of a 'new learning', says Sahoo

Personal insolvency framework will be the "beginning of a new learning" and the next big thing in insolvency reforms, IBBI chief M S Sahoo has said. Starting with a small set of individuals, the framework under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for personal guarantors to corporate debtors has come into force from December 1.

Sahoo, Chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), emphasised that insolvency resolution of personal guarantors complements insolvency resolution of corporate debtors. "It (personal insolvency) is the next big thing in insolvency reforms. It will be beginning of a new learning," he told PTI in a recent interview.

In the last three years, Sahoo said it was learning about corporate insolvency and in the next three years, "we will invest in learning personal insolvency". The IBC came into effect from December 2016.

"We intend to move in a phased manner to cover insolvency of partnership and proprietorship firms and other individuals," he said. Under the IBC, individuals are classified into three classes -- personal guarantors to corporate debtors, partnership firms and proprietorship firms, and other individuals.

"There are occasions when a corporate debtor takes a loan guaranteed by another corporate person (corporate guarantor to the corporate debtor) or an individual (personal guarantor to the corporate debtor). "The lender may pursue a remedy against the guarantor or the corporate debtor, being principal borrower, when there is a default in repayment of the loan," Sahoo said.

As per the IBC, where an application for insolvency resolution or liquidation proceeding of a corporate debtor is pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), an application related to insolvency resolution or liquidation or bankruptcy of a corporate guarantor or a personal guarantor can also be filed before the tribunal. "... insolvency resolution, liquidation or bankruptcy proceeding of a corporate guarantor or a personal guarantor of the corporate debtor pending in any court or tribunal shall stand transferred to the NCLT dealing with insolvency resolution or liquidation proceeding of such corporate debtor," the Corporate Affairs Ministry had said in a release in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel announces new plans; prices hiked up to Rs 2.85 per day

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs. Bharti Airtel today anno...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN5 UK-ATTACK-ISIS ISIS claims London knife-attackLondonThe Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. FGN8 P...

Bharti Airtel to raise mobile call, data charges by up to 42% from Dec 3

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs. Bharti Airtel today anno...

British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison.With less than two weeks be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019