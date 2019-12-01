'Competition regulations cannot be isolated from development goals'

Competition regulations cannot be seen in isolation from development calls and regulators need to understand how digital markets are evolving, CCI member Sangeeta Verma said on Sunday. She was speaking at a conference here organised by not-for-profit group CUTS International and CUTS Institute for Regulation and Competition.

According to a release issued by CUTS, Verma said competition regulation cannot be seen in isolation from development goals. Data driven acquisitions need an evolved merger and acquisition threshold, she was quoted as saying in the release.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) promotes healthy competition and also keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the market place. BJP member Jayant Panda and CUTS International Secretary General Pradeep S Mehta were among those who spoke during the conference.

