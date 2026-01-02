Left Menu

Grand Uttar Pradesh Day: A Cultural Extravaganza

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations, emphasizing cultural events linked to notable figures and involving local artists. Celebrations are set to occur from January 24 to 26 at various locations, including participation from districts, other states, and the international Uttar Pradesh diaspora.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has meticulously reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations, slated for January 24 to 26. The celebrations aim to deliver a cultural spectacle in Lucknow's Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, alongside events in Noida Shilpgram, state districts, and globally where significant Uttar Pradesh diasporas reside.

During a recent meeting, Adityanath emphasized incorporating cultural programs and theatrical presentations tied to historical figures such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. By involving local talents and institutions like Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, the celebrations also focus on showcasing regional arts and cultural heritage.

The agenda extends to recognizing achievers like the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman awardees and includes diverse activities such as competitions in music and theatre, emphasizing extravagant celebrations for events like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and Republic Day. In addition, he reviewed safety protocols for the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

