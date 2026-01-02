Left Menu

Crisis in Cleanest City: Indore's Water Contamination Tragedy

A diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, linked to contaminated drinking water, has killed at least four people and affected over 1,400. A pipeline leak in Bhagirathpura caused water contamination. Authorities are implementing measures to prevent future incidents, while residents are advised to boil water before consumption.

A diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, India's cleanest city, has claimed the lives of at least four people and affected more than 1,400, highlighting a severe public health crisis. Laboratory tests confirmed that the source of contamination was a leaking pipeline in Bhagirathpura, raising questions about the safety of the city's water supply.

Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer, confirmed that a report from a city-based medical college indicated drinking water contamination due to a pipeline leak near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura. The leakage, discovered beneath a toilet, has contaminated the water supply in the area, posing grave health risks.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey announced steps to inspect and repair the pipeline system to prevent further occurrences. Post-inspection, clean water was supplied to Bhagirathpura residents, who were advised to boil water before drinking. The state plans to issue an SOP to prevent such incidents from reoccurring, as the health department surveys continue among affected households.

