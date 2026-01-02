India's Defence Boost: DRDO Unveils Future Systems for 2025

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has secured approvals for 22 Acceptances of Necessity (AoNs) from government authorities for the production of systems valued at approximately Rs 1.30 lakh crore, officials announced. These assets are expected to be developed by Indian industries by 2025.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat emphasized the leap towards self-reliance in defense at an event marking the 68th anniversary of the organization. The approvals represent the greatest number granted in a single year, underscoring the commitment to realizing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Among notable systems receiving AoN are the integrated air defense weapon system, quick reaction surface to air missile system 'Anant Shastra', and beyond visual range air-to-air missile Astra Mk-II. This initiative is set to bolster India's defense capabilities and foster robust development within the sector.

