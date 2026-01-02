Stefanos Tsitsipas Eyes 2026 Comeback After Injury Setback

Stefanos Tsitsipas, once the world number three, is aiming for a comeback in 2026 after a back injury hampered his performance last year. The tennis star will lead Greece at the United Cup in early January, a week before the Australian Open, as he looks to regain his best form.

Struggling to maintain strength during the last tournaments of the season, the 27-year-old focused on recuperation. He stated the importance of getting back to his top physical condition, having retired in the first round of Wimbledon and coped with other major setbacks.

Tsitsipas reunited with his father Apostolos as coach after ending work with Goran Ivanisevic, expressing a desire to overcome his past injuries. With a determined outlook, he aims to end 2026 without concerns about his health, particularly his back.

