Asia's Factory Rebound: A Year-End Surge in Manufacturing Growth

Asia's major manufacturing economies wrapped up 2025 with strong growth, fueled by increasing export orders and new product launches. Key players like South Korea, Taiwan, and China showed positive PMI gains, indicating optimism for the coming year despite ongoing global tariff uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 08:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 08:22 IST
In a promising end to 2025, Asia's manufacturing economies rebounded significantly, spurred by a surge in export orders and innovative product launches. Key technology exporting countries, such as South Korea and Taiwan, demonstrated impressive PMI gains in December, snapping a prolonged period of decline.

China also registered unexpected growth in factory activity, as a pre-holiday spike in orders boosted the world's second-largest economy's performance. Although ongoing U.S. tariffs pose challenges, manufacturers remain optimistic due to rising global demand.

In Taiwan, December's PMI climbed to 50.9, marking a return to growth, while South Korea's PMI reached 50.1, reflecting expansion after months of contraction. Industry players like semiconductor producers greatly benefited from the booming artificial intelligence market, prompting confidence for continued recovery.

