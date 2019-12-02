International Development News
Telecom stocks surge after tariff hike announcements

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 10:41 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 10:41 IST
Shares of telecom companies on Monday surged on the back of new tariff plans announced by the operators to be effective from December 3 onwards. Shares of Vodafone Idea were trading at Rs 8.38, up 22.69 per cent, on the BSE. The stock rose 22.63 per cent to Rs 8.40 on the NSE.

Bharti Airtel appreciated 7.35 per cent to trade at Rs 474.80 on the BSE. The stock gained as much as 9.82 per cent to Rs 485.75 in early trade. On the NSE, the stock jumped 7.36 per cent to Rs 475. Mobile calls and internet charges will go up by up to 50 per cent in the country, as private sector players - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio - on Sunday announced their plans to raise tariffs from December 3 onwards.

Reliance Jio on Sunday said it will launch new unlimited plans from December 6, which will raise its voice and data tariff by up to 40 per cent. Unlisted Reliance Jio Infocomm is part of Reliance Industries, whose shares gained 2.63 per cent on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip went up 2.61 per cent to Rs 1,591.65.

