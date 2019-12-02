International Development News
Development News Edition

Women in India Want Reskilling Options Before Going Back to Work After a Break

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:32 IST
Women in India Want Reskilling Options Before Going Back to Work After a Break

JobsForHer survey reveals the need for courses to upgrade womens' skill sets

BANGALORE, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsForHer, an online platform connecting women to jobs, companies, reskilling options, mentors and events, recently conducted a survey on the need for reskilling before women get back to work. And the results are promising.

The survey was conducted in partnership with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SP Jain Institute Of Management And Research, one of India's finest B-schools, which is consistently ranked among the top 10 in the country, to assess the need for reskilling options for women on a career break who want to update their skills before going back to work.

SPJIMR's Post Graduate Management Programme for Women (PGMPW) is a prestigious course that has already run 3 successful batches, helping numerous women find their place in the Indian workforce. Now, the institution has extended its reach to the online front, with the Post Graduate General Management Program for Women. Commencing from March 2020, this online course is for women who wish to upskill themselves, acquire management inputs to perform better in their current roles, move to higher roles and responsibilities or get back to professional careers.

The online programme will feature courses in Marketing, Business Analytics, Finance, Business Economics, Operations Management, Business Strategy, IT in Business, Women in Business - Transitioning to Leadership Roles, Human Resource Management, and Negotiation at Workplace - Overcoming Gender Roles and Barriers.

SPJIMR, in its capacity as a socially sensitive institution, has taken up the task of reintegrating women returning after a career break into the corporate leadership pipeline through its accelerated management programme. The PGMPW is the perfect platform for women on a career break to reskill themselves and become job ready.

JobsForHer polled 408 women on its database who are on a career break and actively looking to get back to work. They were asked two questions:

Which path would they prefer to take to get back to work?

What is their reason for choosing to reskill?

The first question received an overwhelming response from women candidates. Replying to which path they would take to get back to work, 39.3% of women said they would choose to upgrade their skills first. A similar option of speaking to career counselors was chosen by 30.6% women. The other two options - asking friends for recommendations and applying to former organisations - were chosen by only 14.9% and 15.2% of women, respectively.

This clearly shows that women value reskilling courses as the first step towards beginning their second career journey. Whether it is to enhance their own brand when meeting potential employers, or even give themselves a boost of confidence before job interviews, reskilling options emerge as the weapon of choice for women who want to upgrade their skills before going back to work.

The second poll question - 'What is their reason for taking up reskilling?' - also received a massive response from women candidates. Among the respondents, 40% said they would take up reskilling courses to increase their chances of getting a job. Another 30% said they would choose this option to bridge the gap in their skills after a career break. The reason of staying up-to-date in the industry garnered only 20% of responses, while that of showcasing new skills on their resumes received only 10% of responses.

This survey not only helps them understand how important reskilling options are for women who want to restart their careers, but also spreads awareness on the work that SPJIMR and JobsForHer have been doing to get women back into the Indian workforce.

Commenting on the results of the survey, Neha Bagaria, CEO & Founder of JobsForHer, said, "Learning and development is a strategic step that working professionals need for evolving career requirements and gives a person a competitive advantage against peers. And this is especially important for women on a career break. Today, the percentage of women in corporate India is at 30% at the entry-level, 10% at the mid-level, and 1% at the CXO-level. Women who are waiting to re-enter the workforce need the right courses that can bridge the gap in their skills and those required by the industry. With specialised reskilling options, like the courses offered by SPJIMR, women can now be sure they get up-to-date skills and apply for jobs with confidence."

About JobsForHer:

JobsForHer began in 2015 with the objective of encouraging women on a career break to begin their second career journey. Four years later today, it is a platform that now caters to women at all professional stages by connecting them with jobs, family-friendly companies, hiring events, and partners offering a plethora of reskilling options to get them ready to return to work or upskill for better roles in the workplace.

Learn more at www.jobsforher.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook: JobsForHer, and Twitter: @jobsforher.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...

450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

2019 Makeblock MakeX Robotics Competition World Championship kicked off in Guangzhou Asian Games Town Gymnasium. From Nov. 29-Dec.1, 450 teams from 60 countries, namely 2,500 teachers and students, fought with their&#160;robots to win the ...

China suspends review of request for U.S. military ships, aircrafts visiting HK

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory....

Brushing teeth links with lower risks of heart failure

According to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology ESC, Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure.Previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019