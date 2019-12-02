Auto stocks fall on poor show in November sales data

Shares of major automobile companies fell on Monday on the back of poor show in November sales data. Maruti Suzuki India stock fell 1.18 per cent to Rs 7,164.20 on the BSE and 1.31 per cent to Rs 7,151.20 on the NSE. Tata Motors was down marginally by 0.12 per cent to Rs 161.25 on the BSE and 0.05 per cent to Rs 161.45 on the NSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock dropped 1.15 per cent to Rs 523.95 in early trade on the BSE. Later on, it recovered the losses to trade 0.21 per cent up at Rs 531.15. On the NSE, the stock was trading 0.01 per cent down at Rs 530.50. Bajaj Auto registered a decline of 0.54 per cent to Rs 3,158.95 on the BSE and 0.66 per cent to Rs 3,154 on the NSE.

M&M on Sunday reported nine per cent fall in total sales for November at 41,235 units. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported 1.9 per cent fall in sales at 1,50,630 units.

Tata Motors saw a slump of 25.32 per cent in total sales to 41,124 units. Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a marginal 0.9 per cent fall in total sales at 4,03,223 units for the month.

