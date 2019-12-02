International Development News
Development News Edition

TapResume's unique machine-learning based hiring platform nominated for India 500 Startup Awards 2019

TapResume Private Limited is proud to be nominated by India 5000 Awards for India 500 Start-up Awards 2019 that will recognise the most innovative and outstanding start-ups in the country in various fields.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:31 IST
TapResume's unique machine-learning based hiring platform nominated for India 500 Startup Awards 2019
TapResume's Unique Machine-Learning Based Hiring Platform. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TapResume Private Limited is proud to be nominated by India 5000 Awards for India 500 Start-up Awards 2019 that will recognise the most innovative and outstanding start-ups in the country in various fields. TapResume is a next-generation global technology hiring platform that connects talented professionals in the field of technology to the most suitable and lucrative opportunities across the world.

With offices in the US and Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai in India, the young and dynamic team at TapResume has built a data-driven intelligent search algorithm that aligns the most relevant candidates across a pre-defined matrix of 150 plus technologies in the shortest possible time. The algorithm blended with expert human collaboration empowers recruiters with the ability to surface quality talent that's truly best in class, focus on delivering exceptional candidate and hiring manager experience and reduce recruiting bias by leveraging the power of data and AI.

Offering a technology-first platform to match talented professionals in the field of tech, such as developers, coders, data scientists, digital experts, and software engineers, with jobs that suit their qualification, experience and expectations, the platform adds immense value to the hiring ecosystem in the industry by closing the talent gap. We are glad that India 5000 Awards has decided to recognise and felicitate the intelligent matchmaking between the top talent and global opportunities facilitated by the pioneering machine learning-based hiring platform.

TapResume is currently active and growing rapidly in two countries, India and US, and looking to raise funding to aggressively scale to the next chapter of its growth story that will include investment in product innovation, solving our customers complex recruitment pain points, expansion of its employer base, pan-India operations, and with an increased focus on marketing and promotional activities. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Mainpuri SP removed, three-member SIT formed to investigate death of Navodaya student

The Superintendent of Police of Mainpuri Ajay Shankar Rai on Sunday was removed from his post by the state government and a three-member Special Investigation Team SIT was formed to probe into the death of a girl student of Jawahar Navodaya...

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon, sources in the prominent Muslim body said. On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member pane...

Brush your teeth for a healthy heart: Study

Brushing teeth daily not only helps in maintaining good dental health but is also beneficial for the heart, says a recent study. Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure, according to a s...

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019