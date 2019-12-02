International Development News
Development News Edition

Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 23.29% at 69,755 units in Nov

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:01 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 23.29% at 69,755 units in Nov

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported 23.39 per cent increase in total sales at 69,755 units in November. The company had sold 56,531 units sold in November last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 60,855 units as compared to 53,058 units sold in November 2018, a growth of 14.69 per cent, it added. Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said, "Suzuki has maintained momentum of accelerated growth post festive season as well".

He further said considering consumer demand for pre-owned Suzuki vehicles, the company has forayed into pre-owned two-wheelers business with the launch of 'Best Value' showrooms in Bangalore, Aizawl and Surat. "This will enhance Suzuki’s participation in the entire life cycle of the products. With 'Best Value' network, we aim to provide easy and credible platform for buying and selling of pre-owned Suzuki two-wheelers in India," Hirao added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath condemns rape, murder of veterinary doctor, says government ready for more stringent law

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday said in Lok Sabha that there cannot be a bigger inhuman act than the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week and the government was willing to bring a more stringent law ov...

Death toll nears 100 in Syria's Idlib: monitor

Beirut, Dec 2 AFP Regime forces and armed groups were locked in heavy clashes Monday on the edge of Syrias last opposition bastion, with 96 fighters killed over two days, a war monitor said. The battles since Saturday on the edge of the jih...

Couldn't speak against BJP govt in MP, roped-in Congress leaders to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan on Monday confessed that she used to rope in Congress leaders to raise important issues when former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was in power ...

ADB, Kacific sign $50m deal to provide satellite-based internet in Asia, Pacific

The Asian Development Bank ADB signed a 50 million agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites International Limited Kacific to provide affordable satellite-based, high-speed broadband internet connections to countries in Asia and the Pacif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019