International Development News
Development News Edition

Masatsugu Asakawa to finish Nakao's unexpired term as new ADB President

Mr. Asakawa, 61, currently Special Advisor to Japan’s Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will assume office as ADB's 10th President on 17 January 2020.

  • ADB
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:09 IST
Masatsugu Asakawa to finish Nakao's unexpired term as new ADB President
Mr. Asakawa served as a Visiting Professor at the University of Tokyo from 2012 to 2015 and at Saitama University from 2006 to 2009. Image Credit: ANI

Masatsugu Asakawa has been unanimously elected President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) by its Board of Governors.

Mr. Asakawa, 61, currently Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will assume office as ADB's 10th President on 17 January 2020. He will succeed Takehiko Nakao, who will leave office on 16 January 2020. Mr. Asakawa will finish the unexpired term of President Nakao, which ends on 23 November 2021.

"Mr. Asakawa's extensive and diverse experience in international finance and development will serve ADB well in pursuing its vision of a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors Mr. Hong Nam-Ki. "The ADB Board of Governors looks forward to working with Mr. Asakawa."

In a career spanning close to four decades, Mr. Asakawa has held a range of senior positions at the Ministry of Finance of Japan, including Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, and gained diverse professional experience in development policy, foreign exchange markets, and international tax policy.

He served as Finance Deputy for the 2019 G20 Osaka Summit and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan. Furthermore, in the immediate aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis, he took part in the first G20 Leaders' Summit Meeting in his capacity as Executive Assistant to the then Prime Minister Taro Aso. Mr. Asakawa has had frequent engagement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, including as Chair of the Committee on Fiscal Affairs from 2011 to 2016.

Mr. Asakawa served as a Visiting Professor at the University of Tokyo from 2012 to 2015 and at Saitama University from 2006 to 2009.

He obtained his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tokyo in 1981 and MPA from Princeton University in 1985.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Choose hope or climate surrender, says UN chief

Madrid, Dec 2 AFP Confronted with a climate crisis threatening civilisation, humanity much choose between hope and surrender, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening plenary of the UN COP25 climate conference Tuesday.One is the path of s...

Akshaye Khanna joins cast of 'Sab Kushal Mangal'

After films such as Section 375, The Accidental Prime Minister and Mom, Akshaye Khanna is making a return to the comedy genre with upcoming movie Sab Kushal Mangal. The actor, who has hit comedies like Hulchul and Hungama to his credits, wi...

Positive impact of government's move to reduce corporate tax: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the governments move to reduce corporate tax has had a positive impact and companies wanted to get out of China due to trade war with the US. Moving the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2...

J-K: Attempt to set shops ablaze in Srinagar averted, third incident in as many nights

A fire in a posh market here was narrowly averted in the dead of night, the latest in a series of mysterious incidents in the city, officials said on Monday, suspecting that shop owners who have defied an undeclared shutdown against the abr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019