Valvoline brings in lubricants to serve electric vehicles

Automotive lubricants maker Valvoline on Monday said it has launched products to cater to electric vehicles. The company has introduced a series of electric vehicle fluids to extend battery life and to take care of other parts like brakes, Valvoline said in a statement.

"Our technical team has consistently developed products to meet the needs of changing vehicle technology," Valvoline chief marketing officer Heidi Matheys said. The company's latest products are indicative of its commitment towards customers and Valvoline's 150-year tradition of innovation, he added.

Valvoline's new product line works to solve common EV issues surrounding battery temperature variations, powertrain performance and both brake system corrosion and seal bearing failure, among others.

