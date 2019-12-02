Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt hikes share in pension scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:42 IST
Punjab govt hikes share in pension scheme

The Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to hike its share in the National Pension Scheme from 10 per cent of basic pay and dearness allowance to 14 per cent, in line with a move by the Centre some months back. The four percentage point-hike in the government’s contribution comes after demands by workers’ unions and will cost the state an additional Rs 258 crore every year.

It will come into effect from April 1, 2019, a government statement said. Earlier, the state government was required to match the minimum 10 per cent contribution made by its employees who are part of the scheme.

The state government has 3,53,074 employees. Of them 1,52,646 are covered under the new National Pension Scheme (NPS). This decision is in consonance with the notification issued by the Union finance ministry on January 31, a Punjab government press statement said.

The government has also agreed to give the benefit of death-cum-retirement gratuity to all state government employees recruited on or after January 1, 2004 and covered under the national pension scheme, it said. Dependents of employees recruited after this date will also get ex-gratia benefits given under the earlier pension scheme.

The annual expenditure on account of the 10 per cent contribution by the state government for employees covered under the NPS was Rs 585 crore in the 2018-19 financial year. This year, it was set to increase to Rs 645 crore. Increasing the share to 14 per cent will mean an additional Rs 285 crore this year, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Event to mark anniversary of saxophone exponent on December 6

A musical event to mark the 70th birth anniversary of saxophone maestro Kadri Gopalnath would be held on December 6, the musicians son Manikanth Kadri said on Monday. Addressing reporters here, he said the event named Kadri Sangeetha Saura...

UGC has prepared directives to regulate fees charged for pvt universities: HRD minister

The UGC has prepared a set of directives to regulate fees charged by private universities, including the capitation fee, and is seeking suggestions on its website from all stakeholders, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Mo...

Nepal's Anjali Chand takes 6/0, best ever bowling figures in women's T20I

Nepals Anjali Chanda on Monday scripted history by producing the best bowling performance in a womens T20 Internationals with figures of 60 in a match against Maldives at the 13th South Asian Games here. This is the first time ever a bowler...

Response to Railways' 'Give it Up' scheme 'not encouraging': CAG report

The response to the Railway Ministrys Give it Up scheme is not encouraging, a CAG report tabled in Parliament on Monday said, adding that senior citizen concession accounted for 52.5 per cent of the total allowed by the national transporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019