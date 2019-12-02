Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia Motors sells 14,005 Seltos units in November

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:01 IST
Kia Motors sells 14,005 Seltos units in November

Kia Motors India on Monday said it sold 14,005 units of Seltos SUV in November. With a 9 per cent increase from last month's sales, Seltos continues to be the bestselling SUV in the country for the second consecutive month, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

The company said it has delivered more than 40,000 Seltos units to its customers since the launch in August 2019. It has already received 86,840 bookings till date, the company added.

"The 100 day-journey of Kia Seltos has been nothing short of a delightful ride. This is a true testament to positive growth and the trust that the consumers have shown for us," Kia Motors India Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing Manohar Bhat said. The company said its Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) based plant is capable of producing 3 lakh units annually and second shift has been initiated in the facility.

The automaker is also in the process of expanding its network to more than 300 touch points till the end of March 2020, it added. "The company is closely observing the Indian market and has recognised areas like northeast, northern part of Telangana, Karnataka, western Rajasthan, etc. for the said expansion," Kia Motors India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina metal imports- Tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump said in tweet on Monday that he will immediately restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.Trump also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from taking advantage of a s...

CORRECTED-Parisians line up to mourn 13 soldiers killed in Mali

Hundreds of Parisians lined the streets of Paris on Monday to pay their respects to 13 French soldiers killed in Mali last week as hearses bearing their flag-draped coffins crossed the heart of the city.The soldiers died when their helicopt...

Railways operating ratio in 2017-18 was 98.44 pc, worst in 10 years: CAG

The Indian Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 percent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has said in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday. A measure of expenditure a...

HC asks Kolkata hospital to compensate kin of girl who died

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a private super-specialty hospital here to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of a girl who died following a botched up operation. Upholding an order of compensation of Rs 5 lakh given by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019