Kia Motors sells 14,005 Seltos units in November

Kia Motors India on Monday said it sold 14,005 units of Seltos SUV in November. With a 9 per cent increase from last month's sales, Seltos continues to be the bestselling SUV in the country for the second consecutive month, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

The company said it has delivered more than 40,000 Seltos units to its customers since the launch in August 2019. It has already received 86,840 bookings till date, the company added.

"The 100 day-journey of Kia Seltos has been nothing short of a delightful ride. This is a true testament to positive growth and the trust that the consumers have shown for us," Kia Motors India Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing Manohar Bhat said. The company said its Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) based plant is capable of producing 3 lakh units annually and second shift has been initiated in the facility.

The automaker is also in the process of expanding its network to more than 300 touch points till the end of March 2020, it added. "The company is closely observing the Indian market and has recognised areas like northeast, northern part of Telangana, Karnataka, western Rajasthan, etc. for the said expansion," Kia Motors India said.

