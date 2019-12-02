Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chaos at Kolkata airport as GoAir flights delayed, canceled

Chaos at Kolkata airport as GoAir flights delayed, canceled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHT

  • At least two flights of GoAir to Guwahati and Ahmedabad were eventually canceled after being delayed by hours.
  • Travelers said the airline did not give any explanation initially before informing that the delays were due to technical issues.

Chaos prevailed at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning after a delay in the flight services by a private airline left passengers in the lurch. At least two flights of GoAir to Guwahati and Ahmedabad were eventually canceled after being delayed by hours, a passenger at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here said.

Another traveler said the airline did not give any explanation initially before informing that the delays were due to technical issues. "A combination of factors such as inclement weather, low visibility conditions and runway maintenance in certain parts of the country have resulted in consequential delay on the network," a GoAir spokesperson said. "This was further aggravated with flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of the crew," he added.

The airline, however, did not elaborate on the number of flights that were delayed or canceled.

The stranded passengers were later accommodated in other flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal blames BJP of doing politics on unauthorised colonies issue

The BJP-led Centre is doing the same kind of politics on unauthorised colonies as the previous Congress government did in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Monday. His reference was to the provisional certificates distributed...

Yet to get single paisa from govt for Bulbul-hit areas: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state is yet to receive a single paisa as financial help from the Centre for cyclone Bulbul-affected areas, despite the prime ministers assurance. An estimate of Rs 23,000 crore...

Guj govt to demand death for rapists of three minor girls

The Gujarat government will demand capital punishment for the accused involved in rape of three minor girls in separate incidents recently, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Monday. He said the government will also requ...

Nirupam demands clarification from Centre, BJP over Ananth Kumar Hegde's claim

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday demanded a clarification from the central government and BJP over party MP Anant Kumar Hegdes statement that Devendra Fadnavis government was formed in Maharashtra to save the money allotted from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019