Chaos at Kolkata airport as GoAir flights delayed, canceled

Travelers said the airline did not give any explanation initially before informing that the delays were due to technical issues.

Chaos prevailed at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning after a delay in the flight services by a private airline left passengers in the lurch. At least two flights of GoAir to Guwahati and Ahmedabad were eventually canceled after being delayed by hours, a passenger at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here said.

Another traveler said the airline did not give any explanation initially before informing that the delays were due to technical issues. "A combination of factors such as inclement weather, low visibility conditions and runway maintenance in certain parts of the country have resulted in consequential delay on the network," a GoAir spokesperson said. "This was further aggravated with flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of the crew," he added.

The airline, however, did not elaborate on the number of flights that were delayed or canceled.

The stranded passengers were later accommodated in other flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)