NHAI raises Rs 36,526 cr through IEBR

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:07 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:07 IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) raised Rs 36,526 crore through internal and extra budgetary resources (IEBR) till October 31 in the current financial year, Parliament was informed on Monday. IEBR raised by the NHAI during "2019-20 (up to October 31, 2019)" stood at Rs 36,526 crore, while it was Rs 61,217 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 50,533 crore in 2017-18, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The government has released Rs 20,101 crore to the NHAI in the current financial year till October 31, he said. While in the previous financial year, Rs 36,221.82 crore was released to the Authority, he said.

The NHAI utilises finances released by the ministry and also raises funds as per IEBR approved in the Union Budget, the minister said. In so far as construction of new roads is concerned, these decisions are taken as per extant policies after taking into account inputs received from the related departments, ministries, and state governments.

