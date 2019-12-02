RESET - Holistic Living Concepts, a One-of-a-Kind Destination, Fuels Growth by Announcing Its Expansion Plans

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

• RESET - Holistic Living Concepts, a sole-of-its-kind fitness oasis

• The expansion plan includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities

RESET- Holistic Living Concepts, is the brainchild of globally celebrated holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and sequential entrepreneur Karan Talreja. Located in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the unique facility is recognized for its unparalleled success in offering quality fitness training, thus enabling members in achieving their individual potentials and health goals. The Mumbai and Bengaluru centres were launched in order to facilitate and safeguard the health and wellness aspects of fitness enthusiasts who are keen on taking charge of their well-being. Following an amazing response in the cities of Mumbai and Bengaluru, the centre is now keen on further accelerating its growth by penetrating in not just the National but also the global markets through its rapid expansion plans.

RESET intends to expand in major metro cities through a Holistic Living Concepts Club concept which will spread across an area of 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. and will accommodate approximately 1,500 members per centre. The expansion in smaller cities & towns will be executed through a gym/studio model which will be focused primarily on dense pockets in these markets. Along with inaugurating their own holistic living concept clubs, the brand will also be partnering with like-minded businessmen /institutions that wish to spread holistic fitness across the country. Furthermore, the brand is also keen on getting onboard global industry experts like Dr. Nick Bauer, Physiotherapy and Osteopathy specialist from Germany to take care of the physio and osteopathy needs of fitness enthusiasts. RESET Bengaluru has been executed in association with local partners who believe in holistic fitness and practise the same. For the existing scale of business, the Co-founders will be investing their own savings. The brand is looking at raising INR 35 to 40 crores for this purpose.

The main ideology behind the expansion plans of RESET is to spread the concept of holistic wellness across the country. Apart from Tier I cities like Bengaluru, the other target cities for expansion are Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Ahmedabad. The centre will also be spreading across other metros and semi metros. Global expansion plans in the countries of Dubai, Singapore, London and New York are also in the pipeline.

Considering the fact that every individual is unique with specific fitness and wellness goal, for the first time ever RESET is offering tailor-made Holistic Living Concepts for each of their patrons. These services will specifically cater to their fitness, nutrition and recovery, needs coupled with a team of certified fitness professionals and skilled nutritionists, under the astute supervision of the Co-founder and renowned Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Luke Coutinho, and Physiotherapy and Osteopathy expert Dr. Nick Bauer, a certified Sports Physiotherapist and Osteopathist, appointed by the German Soccer Team.

The USP & services in major metro cities will be standard, however the services offered in smaller towns will be more location-specific and need-based at the onset but will be scaled up and offered online as the business proliferates. Some of the exclusive fitness amenities which will be on offer include, a state-of-the-art gym, world-class, up-to-date and hi-tech Life Fitness and Hammer Strength equipment, a plush green Sky-deck for functional training, CrossFit & Yoga, with a scenic view, a the first-of-its-kind in India, recovery ice-bath with temperatures as low as 4 degrees Celsius and a soothing steam room.

The fitness industry in India still has a very low penetration rate as far as fitness is concerned & the market is rapidly growing at 30 to 40% YOY. The Indian Fitness industry currently is worth INR.4,500 crore and is mounting at 16 to 18 percent yearly and an enormous growth is further anticipated in the coming years. RESET- Holistic Living Concepts’ upcoming units will be all set to mark their momentous evolution in the zone of fitness.

According to Mr. Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine & Co-Founder at RESET - Holistic Living Concepts, “Indians have started to realise the value of good health & aesthetics more now than before. Rather than spending on unproductive things the new generation is keen on investing in themselves. In current times with a lot of emphasis placed on physical health, diet and nutrition, having a fitness set-up that follows a more integrated approach under one roof, will facilitate in tackling health issues in a holistic manner. With this strategic expansion, RESET – Holistic Living Concepts aims at helping individuals reach their wellness goals holistically.”

About RESET

RESET is accredited for its unmatched success in offering hand-picked equipment and fitness training to facilitate its members in achieving their individual potential and health goals. Having its standalone centre in Bandra, Mumbai, RESET is the brainchild of globally celebrated holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and sequential entrepreneur Karan Talreja. Acknowledging the fact that getting fit is the need of the hour, this one-stop hub follows an internationally proven module for fitness training having a state-of-the-art infrastructure and unmatched delivery methodology. Its unceasing efforts to offer a comprehensive and integrative approach to health and well-being by getting under one roof a set of professionally trained individuals to teach, guide and coach people on crafting a fit and healthy body, is what sets RESET apart from the others.

Catering to the who’s-who of the Bollywood industry and the corporate honchos, RESET spreads at an area of about 10,000 sq. ft., with an open terrace, overlooking the Arabian sea. The whole concept behind kick-starting RESET is to offer a space where people come together and workout under the able hands of a trained team that is constantly supervising them.

