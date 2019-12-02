Left Menu
Transportation application launched in U'khand

  • Dehradun
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:30 IST
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday launched the state's first eco-friendly transportation mobile application. 'Green Rabbit' aims to make commuting easier for the public within the city at an economical price.

The user can choose from the fleet of e-rickshaws, e-bikes, cabs, taxis or auto rickshaws by using the application which can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store. The application comes with a special feature called 'Pink Rabbit' where women can book a ride with female drivers only. This feature aims at promoting women empowerment by providing them more employment opportunities.

"With the launch of Green Rabbit, the people of Uttarakhand can now travel anywhere at an economical price and can help reduce carbon footprint. I really hope it is received well by the masses," Maurya said at the lauch held at the Raj Bhawan. Speaking at the launch, Green Rabbit Chairman Alok Drolia said, "With this launch we are one step closer towards cleaner and greener environment. We plan to spread our wings in all the major towns of Uttarakhand and the rest of India in the near future.” PTI ALM SNE

