Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onion price reaches Rs 11,000 per quintal mark in Nashik

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashik
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:31 IST
Onion price reaches Rs 11,000 per quintal mark in Nashik
Image Credit: Pixabay

The wholesale price of onions of the summer variety rose to Rs 11,000 per quintal on Monday during the auction at the Kalwan Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) here in Maharashtra. Monday was the first trading day of December and the wholesale price of the summer crop of onions was the highest this season in Nashik district, a major producer of the vegetable, APMC sources said.

The previous highest wholesale auction price of onions was Rs 9,000 per quintal recorded at the Kalwan APMC last month, they said. During the morning session, summer onions were auctioned at minimum Rs 4,000 per quintal and maximum Rs 11,000 a quintal, they said.

The average price was Rs 10,000-10,300 per quintal at the Kalwan APMC, the sources said. Onions brought in 129 vehicles were auctioned at the APMC on Monday, they said.

In August, onion prices ranged between Rs 1,000-3,000 per quintal and the average price was Rs 2,400 per quintal. The prices increased in September when they ranged between Rs 3,000-4,000 per quintal and the average price was Rs 3,200 per quintal.

In October, the maximum price increased to Rs 4,500 per quintal and the average price was Rs 3,800. In November, the maximum price reached Rs 9,000 a quintal mark, whereas the average price was Rs 4,900.

Meanwhile, at the Lasalgaon APMC, there was no auction of summer onions on Monday. Instead, red onions brought in around 250 vehicles were auctioned at the Lasalgaon APMC, the country's largest wholesale onion market, the sources said.

The prices ranged between a minimum Rs 3,000 per quintal to maximum Rs 8,401 per quintal and the average rate was Rs 7,100 a quintal. The Rs 8,401 per quintal is the highest auction rate for red onions recorded at the Lasalgaon APMC this season. The previous highest price, Rs 6,565 a quintal, was recorded last Saturday.

The prices of red onions at the APMC ranged between Rs 1,8006,565 per quintal and the average rate was Rs 5,001, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists develop a new AI breast cancer diagnostic tool

Scientists are developing a new way to identify the unique chemical fingerprints for different types of breast cancers. These new chemical footprints will be used to train AI artificial interlligence software - creating a new tool for rapid...

Eknath Shinde defends invocation of late Dighe's name at oath

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Monday defended taking oath as a minister in the party-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA government by invoking late saffron leader Anand Dighe. Speaking at a function, Shinde, who represents Kopri-Pachpakh...

Greta Thunberg nearing Spain in time for climate summit

Swedish teen eco-warrior Greta Thunberg was nearing the Portuguese coast on Monday after crossing the Atlantic in a catamaran to attend a UN climate change summit in Madrid, her entourage said. Thunberg, 16, has become the face of young peo...

Free smartphones to youth from Republic Day: Punjab CM

The Congress-led Punjab government will start distributing free smartphones to the youth in the state, one of the key poll promises of the ruling party, from January 26. Mobile phones would be distributed among girl students in class 11 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019