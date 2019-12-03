Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATL secures Contractor of the Year for best practice in asbestos

The company received the accolade at a gala dinner at the Ellerslie Showgrounds held in recognition and celebration of best practice and innovation in the demolition and asbestos industries.

ATL secures Contractor of the Year for best practice in asbestos
 Founded in 1982, ATL Group is the leading expert for the safe removal and management of asbestos, operating in Auckland and across the country. Image Credit: Flickr

Leading asbestos removal specialists ATL Group has secured the prestigious Contractor of the Year prize at the annual New Zealand Demolition Asbestos Association Awards.

The company received the accolade at a gala dinner at the Ellerslie Showgrounds held in recognition and celebration of best practice and innovation in the demolition and asbestos industries.

Founded in 1982, ATL Group is the leading expert for the safe removal and management of asbestos, operating in Auckland and across the country. Through its long history, the company has consistently focused on service excellence and worker safety. Sales director Mike Sommerville is therefore pleased with the recognition of its commitment to optimal outcomes for all clients and its own personnel.

"We're proud to add another award to the trophy cabinet. Our team has built on accolades won in 2017 and 2018, using each occasion as a benchmark on the path to continuous improvement. While the external recognition of an award is highly satisfying, what motivates us to continually improve is the ability to meet the needs of every one of our valued customers, every time."

It does not just award that ATL Group is winning, but business, too. The company has expanded substantially over the past two years and now has a team of some 150 people and an expanded office network giving it the capability to serve anywhere in New Zealand.

Asbestos removal has been complemented with general demolition capabilities through ATL's acquisition of Henderson Demolition early in 2019, while the company pursues new standards of excellence.

"This is reflected in our recent investment in JobSafe health and safety management software for improved visibility and reporting of our safety performance. We've also introduced the SafeStrip system which further reduces the risk of asbestos exposure during demolition and remediation work," Sommerville explains.

ATL's use of SafeStrip is first in New Zealand. The fully controllable, the deep wetting system reduces fiber counts to levels lower than previously possible in other demolition methods. This reduces the overall risk of asbestos exposure throughout removal works.

"Delivering a great outcome for our clients starts with using the best methods and equipment. It also rests on looking after our staff, so everyone goes home safely at the end of each day," Sommerville notes.

Company CEO Brett Pieterson says the effort invested into plant, equipment, personnel, and reach is delivering rewards. "I'm proud of the ATL family whose tireless focus on service quality has culminated in this award. It is a whole team effort from our operators, supervisors, managers and head office support, and we'll strive to continue setting the standard for excellence in our industry."

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shanghai stocks hit over 3-month low amid fresh global trade jitters; Hong Kong down

Shanghai stocks hit a more than three-month low on Tuesday, as Washingtons latest tariffs added to jitters over the prospects of a so-called phase one Sino-U.S. trade deal. The Shanghai Composite Index shed as much as 0.6 to touch its lowes...

Three held for attempting religious conversion in Maharashtra

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to influence some people to undergo religious conversion in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused approached a group of persons in Bhiwandi town on Sunday and...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday, said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company, however, did not disclose the financial detail...

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019