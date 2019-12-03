Left Menu
Manage wedding digitally with Marrize app

Marrize is a digital wedding invitation app that connects the hosts with the guests in a unique way.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:28 IST
Manage wedding digitally with Marrize app
Marrize App - Mobile Screens. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marrize is a digital wedding invitation app that connects the hosts with the guests in a unique way. One can create a digital invitation or collect guest details or share the real-time updates with the guests, stress-free marriage is just a tap away. Invite all your guests in a minute. Download the Marrize app and send invitations today. The app is free to use.

Using the Marrize app is very easy - here's how it works: Just open the app and tell us whether you are a host or a guest.

If you log in as host, you will see different features like creating a digital invitation, sharing with your guests, upload photos, videos, sending notifications, getting travel details of the guests and how to receive digital shagun through the app, and many more. While creating your marriage invitation through Marrize app you can enter bride and groom details, wedding venue, dates, time, map location of the venue and share the invitation with your guests through WhatsApp or SMS or emails.

Your guest will receive a unique code that is linked to your marriage and if he has downloaded the same app, he can enter that wedding code while he is login as a guest in the app and can access all what you want to share with them. You can upload photos of bride and groom, pre-wedding shoot videos and photos, you can do special announcements for that your guest will receive the notification (no need to use WhatsApp or other instant messengers apps now, all will be done by Marrize app and you are ready to send any messages in just one click).

You can update your Google Pay or Paytm numbers on the app where guests can send digital shagun and also you can ask your guests to enter their travel details so you have handy information of all the guests who are coming from outstations and the app will remind you two hours before your guest is arriving so you can send any person to pick them up from Station or Airport. I hope this is easy! If you login as guest, you can see the list of marriages that you have to attend in future, getting reminders, seeing photos and videos uploaded by the host, getting bride and groom details, sharing your travel details for convenient pick up by the guests and send digital shagun for the marriage, and many more.

You just need to enter the unique wedding code that will be sent by your host once by the SMS. Rest all app will do! Forget the chaos of sending marriage invitations to your guests and let the Marrize app do this for you. You work towards making the marriage an experience.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

