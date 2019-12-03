Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal govt taking steps to recover money from Cox&Kings, says

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:05 IST
Bengal govt taking steps to recover money from Cox&Kings, says

The West Bengal government is taking steps to recover money from tours and travel services firm Cox & Kings, which has shut its operations after collecting money from people for travel during Durga Puja, minister Sadhan Pande said on Tuesday. The consumer affairs minister told the Assembly during Question Hour that Bengalis, who love to travel had deposited money with Cox & Kings for vacation abroad, were defrauded as the company closed down and the money was not repaid.

The minister said that he had received several complaints from the affected people and those had also been forwarded to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office. He said the company had collected around Rs 40 crore from the people of the state, adding steps are being contemplated by the government, which may even arrest the top executives of the company.

The minister said that each of the affected persons paid Rs 5-6 lakh to the company. Across India, the company had collected Rs 400 crore, he said, adding that recovery is a hard task as it is private limited entity.

The firm has shut its operations owing to mounting debt and even closed its office in the city, leaving travellers in the lurch ahead of the festive season. To a separate question, Pande said the consumer affairs department is planning to set up consumer courts in all sub-divisions across the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi reaffirms commitment to keep working for Divyang

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Today, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities we reaffirm our commitment to keeping working towards an inclusive, accessible and equitable ...

Sena seeks reply from FM on Hegde's claim on central funds

A Shiv Sena member on Tuesday sought reply from the Finance Minister on the issue of alleged refund of Rs 40,000 crore given by the Centre to Maharashtra for various development projects including bullet train. It was alleged that the fund...

Treasury seeks public comment into regulations for Carbon Tax Act

Following the coming into effect of the Carbon Tax Act, National Treasury is seeking public comment into the Draft Regulations for Trade Exposure Allowance and the Draft Regulations for the Greenhouse Gas GHG Emissions Intensity Benchmarks....

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares attempt recovery as new trade war front opens

European shares opened higher on Tuesday, attempting to claw their way back from three days of falls though the mood remained gloomy after U.S. President Donald Trump showed he was ready to open new trade war fronts despite signs of economi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019