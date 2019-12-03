Left Menu
Development News Edition

Safran and MTU reach agreement on co-operation on military jet engine - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:54 IST
Safran and MTU reach agreement on co-operation on military jet engine - sources
Representative image

French engine maker Safran and German counterpart MTU Aero Engines have reached an agreement to cooperate on a military jet engine, removing an obstacle to developing a Franco-German fighter, sources familiar with the matter said. The agreement, which follows a letter of intent signed in February, calls for Safran to be the prime contractor with MTU as "the main partner" they said. A deal had been held up amid reports of opposition in the German parliament.

The agreement covers the current research phase and calls for a joint venture to be set up in the second half of 2021 to handle future proposed work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

10,860 cases under IBC pending before NCLT at the end of Sep: Govt

As many as 10,860 cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were pending before the National Company Law Tribunal at the end of September 2019, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. As per the data provided by National Company Law Tribun...

All of us are residents of this country. No one can take away

All of us are residents of this country. No one can take awayour citizenship Mamata Banerjee to reporters....

Russia wants deals on arms control and nuclear, says U.S. Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Russia wanted to agree on deals on arms control and nuclear and that he was willing to bring China into those either now or later.In Britain for a meeting of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, T...

Lanka Prez Gotabaya slams predecessors; calls speedy probe into Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankas new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed a committee inquiring the Easter Sunday terror attacks to expedite their probe, identify those responsible for the attacks and bring them before the law even as he slammed his prede...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019