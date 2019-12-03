Global conference on e-mobility solutions in Bengaluru

The 3rd edition of an international transportation electrification conference-India 2019 on e-mobility solutions would be held here from December 17, organisers said on Tuesday. This meet is one of its kind because we are not only targeting the technology companies across the world but also taking into consideration the community, chairman of the organising committee Girish Ramaswamy said at a press conference.

The conference would see 13 international speakers from across the globe - Europe, US and China - and 19 from India, he said. There would be a panel discussion by experts from the field and policy-makers during the event, he said.

"Not only exhibitions and presentations will be part of the event, but also an organised ride-and-drag event where people can drive the vehicles at the venue so that you can feel the technology that will soon be running on Indian roads, said Ramaswamy. During the discussion, the experts would discuss the challenges before India to realise its goal of electrification of vehicles, he added..

