GVK Lounge by TFS Announced World's Best Lounge at the World Travel Awards 2019

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:15 IST
MUMBAI, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GVK Lounge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), operated by Travel Food Services (TFS) has been awarded the World's Best First Class Lounge, at the Annual World Travel Awards 2019. The World Travel Awards are considered one of the most prestigious and prominent awards in the industry. The grand finale ceremony for the 26th edition of the World Travel Awards was held at the Royal Opera House Muscat, Oman and witnessed some of the most well-known brands from the sector being recognized and awarded for exemplary service. This gala event was attended by the sector's key decision makers, figure heads and trade and consumer media.

Gaurav Dewan, COO & Business Head, Travel Food Services said, "It brings great joy and honor to all of us at Travel Food Services to have once again successfully represented the Indian travel sector at a distinguished global platform like the esteemed World Travel Awards 2019. Such accolades continue to motivate us to strive further to create enriched and unique travel experiences for travelers. The GVK Lounge is a prime example of our constant drive in bringing innovative concepts within the market parameters and we cherish such recognition at an International stage."

Travel Food Services (TFS), India's leading Travel F&B and Retail Company, manages and operates the GVK Lounge at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSMIA). The GVK Lounge by TFS Performa offers exclusive state-of-the-art amenities, such as superlative services, and a variety of inter-continental cuisines among other facilities. The GVK Lounge strives to create a luxurious yet hospitable ambience for passengers, ensuring that their experience leaves them with a lingering sense of comfort and contentment.

About Travel Food Services (TFS):

Travel Food Services (TFS) is India's leading travel F&B and Retail Company, with over 300 outlets and 19 lounges across travel-hubs including Airports, Railway Stations and Highways spread across 18 cities. With major concessions across key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, TFS has been transforming travel experience for over 90 million passengers every year through a variety of cuisines across its diverse formats of restaurants, cafes, bars, food courts and lounges.

TFS has partnered with SSP Plc UK, which brings 60 years of rich experience of the global travel retail market thereby enabling TFS to strengthen its market leadership and continue to accelerate India growth in the years ahead.

For more information, visit https://www.travelfoodservices.com/

