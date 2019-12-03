BoI campaign aims Rs 10 trillion total biz by Sep 2020

The Bank of India organised a campaign in Kolkata on Tuesday as a part of its efforts to achieve Rs 10 trillion total business by September next year. As a part of the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the bank informed its customers about its various initiatives and products for empowering them, especially women.

Sanction letters for retail, MSME and Self Help Groups' (SHGs) loans were handed over to some 100 customers on the occasion. Bank of India's net loss for 2018-19 expanded to Rs 6,992.90 crore from Rs 5,546.90 crore, a year earlier..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)