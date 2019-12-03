Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours:

DEL73 BIZ-FM-LD REFORMS Govt open to further reforms: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Seeking investment from global players, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is open to further reforms for making India a more attractive investment destination.

DEL74 BIZ-BANK-LOANS PSU banks disburse record Rs 4.9 lakh cr loans during Oct-Nov

New Delhi: Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 4.91 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October and November, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL64 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmark indices skid over fresh global trade worries

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday fell in line with subdued Asian markets after the US decision to slap tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina opened a new front in global trade war.

DCM27 BIZ-RBI-POLICY RBI MPC starts deliberations on monetary policy

Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday started its three-day deliberations on the policy review amid high expectations of another round of reduction in the key policy rate to revive the sagging economy.

DCM30 RS-DISINVESTMENT Govt raises Rs 2.79 lakh cr through divestment in last 5 years

New Delhi: The government raised Rs 2,79,622 crore from the disinvesment of public sector undertakings (PSUs) during 2014-19 compared to Rs 1,07,833 crore during the 10-year UPA rule from 2004-14, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Tuesday.

DEL41 BIZ-RSQ-MUDRA-NPA Nearly 3 pc of Mudra loans turn into bad loans: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said close to 3 per cent of Rs 6.04 lakh crore worth of loans sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has turned into bad loans.

DCM15 BIZ-FITCH-BANKS Indian banks need USD 7 bn additional capital :Fitch

New Delhi: Indian banks need an additional USD 7 billion (Rs 50,000 crore) equity by 2020-21 to support loan growth and cover for bad loans, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday adding a slowing economy could exacerbate asset-quality tension for a sector grappling with weak recoveries and ageing provisions.

DEL79 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee ends steady ahead of RBI policy outcome

Mumbai: The Indian rupee closed on a steady note against the US dollar on Tuesday as the domestic forex market turned cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome.

DCM29 RSQ-DIRECTORS Over 19 lakh director identification numbers deactivated for want of KYC info: Govt

New Delhi: The Corporate Affairs Ministry has deactivated more than 19 lakh director identification numbers (DIN) as the individuals concerned failed to file KYC details under the companies law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)