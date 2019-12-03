Business highlights

Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  Created: 03-12-2019 18:15 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours:

DEL73 BIZ-FM-LD REFORMS Govt open to further reforms: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Seeking investment from global players, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is open to further reforms for making India a more attractive investment destination.

DEL74 BIZ-BANK-LOANS PSU banks disburse record Rs 4.9 lakh cr loans during Oct-Nov

New Delhi: Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 4.91 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October and November, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL64 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmark indices skid over fresh global trade worries

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday fell in line with subdued Asian markets after the US decision to slap tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina opened a new front in global trade war.

DCM27 BIZ-RBI-POLICY RBI MPC starts deliberations on monetary policy

Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday started its three-day deliberations on the policy review amid high expectations of another round of reduction in the key policy rate to revive the sagging economy.

DCM30 RS-DISINVESTMENT Govt raises Rs 2.79 lakh cr through divestment in last 5 years

New Delhi: The government raised Rs 2,79,622 crore from the disinvesment of public sector undertakings (PSUs) during 2014-19 compared to Rs 1,07,833 crore during the 10-year UPA rule from 2004-14, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Tuesday.

DEL41 BIZ-RSQ-MUDRA-NPA Nearly 3 pc of Mudra loans turn into bad loans: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said close to 3 per cent of Rs 6.04 lakh crore worth of loans sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has turned into bad loans.

DCM15 BIZ-FITCH-BANKS Indian banks need USD 7 bn additional capital :Fitch

New Delhi: Indian banks need an additional USD 7 billion (Rs 50,000 crore) equity by 2020-21 to support loan growth and cover for bad loans, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday adding a slowing economy could exacerbate asset-quality tension for a sector grappling with weak recoveries and ageing provisions.

DEL79 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee ends steady ahead of RBI policy outcome

Mumbai: The Indian rupee closed on a steady note against the US dollar on Tuesday as the domestic forex market turned cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome.

DCM29 RSQ-DIRECTORS Over 19 lakh director identification numbers deactivated for want of KYC info: Govt

New Delhi: The Corporate Affairs Ministry has deactivated more than 19 lakh director identification numbers (DIN) as the individuals concerned failed to file KYC details under the companies law.

