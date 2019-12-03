Left Menu
NSE identifies eight cos for surveillance action

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:16 IST
Leading stock exchange NSE has shortlisted eight companies, including Future Enterprises and GMR Infrastructure, that have higher levels of pledged shares by promoters, for surveillance action. The exchange would levy minimum margin of 35 per cent on the respective shares, including on stocks in derivatives segment.

Jindal Steel & Power, Dish TV India, Gayatri Projects, Max India, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project and Sequent Scientific are the other six companies identified for surveillance action, according to a circular. "The applicable rate of margin in equity and equity derivatives segment shall be 35 per cent or existing margin, whichever is higher with effect from December 5 on all open positions as on December 4 and new positions created from December 5," the bourse said.

It also noted that shortlisting of securities under this surveillance measure is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company. In October, stock exchanges decided to take additional surveillance measures from November 1 in order to reduce volatility in stocks having higher levels of pledged shares by their promoters.

Under the framework, the exchanges would levy minimum margin of 35 per cent on the stock (including stocks in derivatives segment) where promoters pledged their holding by more than 25 per cent of the total equity capital and have a market capitalisation of over Rs 1,000 crore.

