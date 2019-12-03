Left Menu
M&M launches BS-VI compliant XUV300

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:36 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday launched its first BS-VI compliant vehicle in the form of its compact SUV, XUV300 with price ranging from Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 11.84 lakh. The BS-VI version of the XUV300 will be available on all its 1.2 litre turbo petrol offerings, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

Mahindra is proactively transitioning its mobility portfolio to BS-VI emission standards in a phased manner, well ahead of the statutory timeline of April 1, 2020, it added. Commenting on the launch, M&M President, Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said, "It is a milestone in our BS-VI transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we along with our suppliers, have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline."

He further said, "We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology." PTI RKL MR

