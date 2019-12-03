Future Consumer appoints Rajnikant Sabnavis as CEO

Future Consumer Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed FMCG veteran Rajnikant Sabnavis as its Chief Executive Officer. Sabnavis, who most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Jyothi Laboratories, will take responsibility as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2020, Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) said in a statement.

He was also an executive at Hindustan Unilever Ltd for 23 years. His appointment underscores the company's focus on driving sustainable profitable growth by leveraging deep expertise of the management team, the company added.

Sabnavis brings in over 30 years of experience in creating and leading dynamic FMCG brands across India, it said. Commenting on the appointment, FCL Managing Director Ashni Biyani said, "He joins us at an exciting time in the Future Consumer's growth journey. Future Consumer's ambition is to expand the distribution network of its brands across food, home care, personal care and beauty in general trade over the coming years."

She further said, Sabnavis "brings in deep wisdom in FMCG that will accelerate our journey towards creating a new generation of brands for the fast moving consumer generation".

