TVS SCS partners with TNSDC, LSC to train youth in TN Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): TVS Supply Chain Solutions, formerly TVS Logistics, on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and Logistics Sector Skill Council to upgrade skill levels of youth in the state. "TVS Supply Chain Solutions will play a key role in implementing the initiatives of the Government to increase the skill levels of young labour community and make them readily employable", the city-based company said in a statement.

"Government's focus on skill development has come in at the right time as logisitics sector is undergoing an unprecedented transformation", company Managing Director R Dinesh said, adding the improvement was already seen in operational efficiency due to data enabled intelligence. He said TVS SCS has a skilled workforce of around 6,500 in Tamil Nadu and were proactively working towards recruiting another 1,000 in the next two years.

"TVS SCS is looking forward to contribute in both people recruitment as well as in upskilling the talent, which is the key requirement of industries", he said. TVS SCS, in association with Logistics Sector Skill Council, has trained over 1,600 people under 'Recognition of Prior Learning' scheme and was looking to upgrade the skill levels of at least another 10,000 by next year, the statement added..

