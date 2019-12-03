Left Menu
Govt reduces onion stock holding limit for retailers, wholesalers amid rising prices

Continuing efforts to curb rising onion prices, the government on Tuesday reduced the stock holding limit for retailers and wholesalers to 5 tonnes and 25 tonnes, respectively. Onion prices have been ruling high for the past few weeks even as various measures have been initiated to increase supply of the key kitchen staple.

Earlier, retailers were allowed to hold onion stock up to 10 tonnes and wholesalers up to 50 tonnes. Now, they can hold half of it, as per an order issued by the Consumer Affairs Ministry. The revised stock holding limit would not be applicable for imported onions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

