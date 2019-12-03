Left Menu
Auto Expo to be held from Feb 5-12 next year

  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-12-2019 20:29 IST
The 15th edition of India's biennial flagship automobile show, Auto Expo, will be held from February 5-12 next year with many Chinese companies set to make their debut. While the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors will continue to make their presence felt, notable absentees from the expo will be Honda, BMW and Ford among others.

As per schedule shared by the organisers Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and industry body CII, the motor show will be open to public from February 7-12, 2020. While February 5 will be reserved for exclusive media preview, February 6 will be reserved for official inaugural ceremony besides preview for media and special guests.

According to industry sources companies from China such as Great Wall Motor Company and First Automotive Works (FAW) will participate for the first time along with MG Motors India. They will share the stage with Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, M&M, Tata Motors and Kia among others. After skipping the 2018 edition, Skoda and Volkswagen brand will also make a comeback at the expo.

Notable absentees from the expo are Honda, which has decided to skip the event with its future product disclosure timing not matching with the expo, BMW and Ford. Audi, Lexus, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover are also reportedly not participating in the Auto Expo 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

