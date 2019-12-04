Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSB Bank makes strong debut, jump 41 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 10:42 IST
CSB Bank makes strong debut, jump 41 pc

The scrip of CSB Bank made a strong debut at the bourses on Wednesday, listing with a premium of 41 per cent, against it's issue price of Rs 195. The scrip debuted at Rs 275, up 41 per cent at the BSE. Later, it touched a high of Rs 304, reflecting a sharp jump of 55.89 per cent.

At the NSE, it got listed at Rs 275. The company's market valuation atood at Rs 5,157.71 crore during early trade.

The initial public offering of Kerala-based CSB Bank was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times late last month. The company's Rs 410 crore IPO, was in a price band of Rs 193-195 per share.

Axis Capital and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Clippers continue to roll, halt Blazers win streak

Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and nine rebounds and Paul George scored 25, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-97 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Patrick Patterson added 19 points off the bench for ...

S&P reaffirms India's sovereign credit rating at BBB minus with stable outlook

Rating agency Standard Poors has reaffirmed Indias sovereign credit rating at BBB minus with stable outlook and expects its economy to grow strongly over the next two years. Indias economy continues to achieve impressive long-term growth r...

Hathaway, Vrana score twice as Capitals down Sharks

Garnet Hathaway and Jakub Vrana both scored twice to pace the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. John Carlson added one goal and two assists, and Nic Dowd registered two assists for Washington. Ca...

Wipro to establish Cyber Defence Centre in Melbourne

Indias IT major Wipro Ltd is all set to expand its presence in Australias Victoria state by establishing a 1.5 million dollar state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Centre. The new centre in South Melbourne will offer protection from cyber-attacks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019