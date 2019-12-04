Left Menu
Development News Edition

Services output expands for first time in 3 months: PMI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:14 IST
Services output expands for first time in 3 months: PMI

India's services sector activity returned to growth after two months of decline in November, driven by new business orders, faster job creation and strengthening business confidence, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday but noted that there were signs of "fragility". The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index improved to 52.7 in November from 49.2 in October.

Notwithstanding the upturn, the headline figure remained below its long-run average of 54.2, the survey added. "Although the services economy shrugged off some of the weakness seen in September and October, the latest PMI results continue to sound a note of caution regarding demand and the underlying state of the sector," said Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit.

Lima further cautioned that "while the sector moved along nicely and looks set for a sustained expansion in December, there were signs of fragility". "Rates of expansion in sales and activity were mild by historical standards, while the degree of business confidence remained subdued. Also, a moderation in charge inflation, which came despite the strongest upturn in cost burdens for over a year, highlights a lack of pricing power among services firms," Lima said.

On the prices front, the survey said that the average input prices increased solidly in November, with the rate of inflation quickening to a 13-month high. While, average prices charged for the provision of services in India increased only slightly and at the weakest pace since July. "This relatively weak rise in charges likely supported demand in November, but leads to questions on how long firms can absorb cost increases and sacrifice margins in favour of demand growth," Lima said.

The Composite PMI Output Index that maps both the manufacturing and services sector, rose from 49.6 to 52.7, signalling a moderate pace of increase that was below the long-run survey average. According to official data, India's GDP growth hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September 2019.

Bankers and experts believe the Reserve Bank may cut interest rates for the sixth straight time on December 5, to support growth that has continued to slip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T bags various orders in India and overseas

Engineering major Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said it has bagged various orders across different business segments in both domestic and international markets. The construction arm of LT has secured orders from clients across various stat...

Clippers continue to roll, halt Blazers win streak

Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and nine rebounds and Paul George scored 25, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-97 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Patrick Patterson added 19 points off the bench for ...

SC to hear next week plea of woman who was stopped from entering Sabarimala temple

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week the plea of a Kerala woman alleging that she had been prevented from visiting the Sabarimala temple despite the apex courts verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the shri...

Mickey Arthur set to become Sri Lanka's head coach

Mickey Arthur is all set to become the new head coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team on a two-year contract. Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower will be appointed as batting coach, David Saker as bowling coach and Shane Mcdermott as field...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019