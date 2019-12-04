Left Menu
AGS Health Recognized as One of India's Best Workplaces by the Great Place to Work Institute-India

  • PTI
  • Newyork
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 11:23 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:23 IST
NEWARK, New Jersey and CHENNAI, India, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS Health, a global leader in revenue cycle management services for leading healthcare providers across the U.S. has been recognized among 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019' and has been ranked among Top 75 based on a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute in India.

AGS Health has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work in India and for excelling on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie.

"At AGS, we take employee satisfaction very seriously and we're proud of this accomplishment," said Patrice Wolfe, CEO, AGS Health. "We provide revenue cycle services to some of the nation's largest healthcare providers and we know that retaining happy, dedicated employees translates into better results for our clients as they provide care for their communities."

About AGS Health

AGS Health is an analytics-driven, technology-enabled revenue cycle management company providing services to leading healthcare providers across the U.S. With a global workforce of over 6000 specialists across India and the US, AGS Health has been listed among the 'Top 25 Largest Revenue Cycle Firms in the US' by Modern Healthcare, 'Top 100 Global Outsourcing Companies in the World' by IAOP, 'Top 50 Promising Healthcare Technology Providers' by CIO Review, 'Top 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare' by Becker's Healthcare, 'Top 100 Best Companies for Women - India' by Working Mother and AVTAR, and Gold Stevie Award for 'Fastest Growing Company - 2,500 or More Employees' by the American Business Awards. For more details, please visit www.agshealth.com

Great Place to Work® is the global authority in creating, assessing and identifying the Best Workplaces world over. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In India, more than 900 organizations applied to Great Place to Work® Institute to undertake the assessment this year, making it the largest study in the space of Workplace Recognition.

'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019' is a celebration of the best work cultures in the IT & IT-BPM sector in the country. Every year, Great Place to Work® appreciates and applauds the efforts of organizations that have created and sustained a great workplace culture. India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM is the most prestigious and the most credible employer brand recognition in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

