Wipro to establish Cyber Defence Centre in Melbourne

India's IT major Wipro Ltd is all set to expand its presence in Australia's Victoria state by establishing a 1.5 million dollar state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Centre. The new center in South Melbourne will offer protection from cyber-attacks to the organizations and will generate 100 new tech jobs for locals.

"Melbourne is Australia's leading tech city and we welcome this reinvestment by Wipro – one of India's top tech companies," Minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas said on Wednesday. "Setting up the Asia Pacific Defence Centre will strengthen Victoria's capability in cybersecurity and draw on the local expertise to help Wipro protect Australian organizations from cyber-related incidents," Pallas said.

According to Wipro Senior Vice President Raja Ukil, "The launch of the center in Melbourne showcases Wipro's commitment to leverage local talent and specialized expertise to cater to the cybersecurity needs of the region." The new 1.5 million (Australian) dollar center will also offer internship opportunities for university graduates pursuing a career in cybersecurity in the country.

It will also help the company serves its clients across a range of sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, energy, and utilities, as well as Government organizations. The move has been described as another step to further deepen the investment relationship between India and Victoria as per the state government's 10-year 'India Strategy – our Shared Future'.

The IT major already has a partnership with the Melbourne-based Swinburne University and runs a Wipro-Swinburne Innovation Centre for translational research in the areas of health and smart cities.

