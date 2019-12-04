Left Menu
UST Global Set to Host its Annual Developer Conference D3 on December 5th & 6th, 2019

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced today that the company will host its annual Developer Conference D3 on December 5 & 6, 2019. The company will be marking the fourth edition of D3 at Thiruvananthapuram, which will be the largest technology conference of the year in the city.

D3 (Dream, Develop, Disrupt) is UST Global' s developer conference where the brightest minds meet, learn, and develop their digital skills. The theme for D3 2019 is 'Speed'. Over the course of the two-day event, participants will have the opportunity to listen to technology and industry domain leaders on the imperatives of Speed covering topics such as Quantum Computing, Edge Computing, and 5G and how they can be harnessed to transform high-speed computing and communication.

Scheduled to take place at the Travancore International Convention, the conclave will witness CEO address by Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global and keynote speeches and panel discussions with other eminent guests including Dr. Shohini Ghose - Vice President-elect of the Canadian Association of Physicists; Pascal Finette - Co-Founder @ be radical, Singularity University's Chair for Entrepreneurship & Open Innovation and Venture Partner @ BOLD; Namita Nair - Founder She Drives Data, SHEROES; Jose Mathew - VP, Harris Health; Sashidharan Balasundaram - Senior Manager, ISG; Avimanyu Basu - Lead Analyst, ISG and key leaders of the company, Manu Gopinath - Chief Operating Officer, Niranjan Ramsunder - Chief Technology Officer, Trent Mayberry - Chief Digital Officer and Leslie Schultz - Chief Marketing Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Ram, Chief Technology Officer, UST Global, said, "We are honored to celebrate our company's technologists through the D3 conference with a focus on 'what is the new and disruptive'. Since its inception, D3 has brought energy and excitement to thousands of employees at UST Global. This year's theme is 'Speed' with a focus on Edge Computing 5G and Quantum Computing and their scientific, engineering and commercial applications. The atmosphere at the D3 event is going to be electric and we are looking forward to taking this edition to a new level."

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long-term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com.

