Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh Ranked 7th in 'SWACHH CAMPUS' Ranking - 2019 of Higher Educational Institutions

  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:39 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:39 IST
SHIMLA, India, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an endeavour to make the PM's vision a reality and living up to its unmatched reputation of excellence, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh has once again been ranked among top 10 'Swachh' (the cleanest) universities of the country. Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh has earned the 7th position among 'Cleanest Higher Education Institutions in the Country', in the prestigious 'SWACHH CAMPUS' Ranking 2019 of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh was honoured and presented the 'Appreciation Certificate' by Shri R Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Dept. of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India, in the esteemed presence of Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Human Resource Development, and other senior dignitaries, at AICTE Auditorium in New Delhi, on December 3, 2019. Dr. Varinder Kanwar, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, was also present at the occasion.

Expressing her happiness over the prestigious ranking gained by the university, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, congratulated the students and staff. She said, "It is an honour to be counted among the cleanest Higher Education Institutions in the Country - indeed, a testimony of Chitkara University's unflagging spirit of patriotism. We are committed to help build a 'Swasth Bharat' with the help of 'Swachh Bharat', to transform the nation and make the PM's vision a reality."

She added, "Building values is the only sustainable way for us to care for the environment and keep our surroundings clean. Chitkara University instils these core values right from the beginning, encouraging students to practice the habit of cleanliness right from the start, in their formative years, and make it a part of their personality. Cleanliness should be from inside and outside, only then will health automatically reside on both sides."

Chitkara University constantly encourages its students to come up with eco-friendly and sustainable solutions - from energy efficiency to recycling, in an endeavour to make our country clean and reduce carbon footprint.

'SWACHH CAMPUS' Ranking, an exercise to rank Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) on the basis of cleanliness and hygiene, considered parameters, including, student/toilet ratio, kitchen hygiene, availability of running water, modernity of toilet & kitchen equipment, campus green cover, garbage disposal in hostels and academic buildings, disposal techniques, water supply systems and also a certain weightage was allocated to whether the institutions have adopted any neighbouring locality or village to spread awareness and activities in Swachhta. This year, submission of details sought from HEIs, over 7000 institutions applied, only a select few institutions were shortlisted based on the cut-off. AICTE & UGC inspected all the institutions. Best institutions were selected in 8 categories, including Universities (Residential & Non-Residential), Colleges (Residential & Non-Residential), Technical Institutions (Universities - Residential), Technical Colleges (Residential & Non-Residential) and Government Universities.

About Chitkara University:

In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, one of the best university in Punjab, is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it, a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their workplace.

Chitkara University graduates go on to have great careers, as they have their hands on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the country are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, their research that makes a difference, their industry partnerships and their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parents, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.

Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string of academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections and state-of-the-art campus facilities. For more information, please visit https://www.chitkarauniversity.edu.in/

