Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zeta Ropes in Industry veteran, Murali Nair from Visa, as President for its banking business

Zeta, India's fastest growing fintech company today announced the appointment of Murali Nair as President for its banking business.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:48 IST
Zeta Ropes in Industry veteran, Murali Nair from Visa, as President for its banking business
Murali Nair. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zeta, India's fastest growing fintech company today announced the appointment of Murali Nair as President for its banking business. Murali will come on board in December 2019. He joins Zeta from Visa India, where he was the Head of Client Relationship Management.

With over 26 years of experience in payments and digital products across India, Middle East and Africa, Murali brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Zeta. Before joining Visa, Murali was senior Vice President, Market Development for Mastercard, South Asia. He was also the CEO for Pinpoint India, a global leader in Loyalty Marketing.

During his career, Murali has also held senior positions at Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Citibank. Having started its journey in 2015 by revolutionizing the digital meal benefit market, Zeta today offers a full-stack, cloud-native, API first neo-banking platform including a digital core and a payment engine that enable legacy banks and new-age fintech institutions to launch modern retail and corporate fintech products.

"On behalf of the entire team of Zeta, I am proud to welcome Murali on board. Murali will be instrumental in our goal to establish Zeta as the de-facto platform for the Banking and Fintech sector in India, providing new-age customer experiences for debit cards, credit cards, current accounts and more," said Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder and CEO of Zeta. "I am excited to join Zeta's Leadership team. "Zeta's platform will enable banks and fintechs to create and launch digital first financial products with support for mobile payments, various payment networks, NCMC and much more," said Murali Nair.

An engineer from NIT, Tiruchirapalli and an MBA from IIM-Calcutta, Murali has a keen interest in learning. He is currently pursuing a Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also named chief of parent company Alphabet as founders step down

Sundar Pichai, Googles CEO will also become the chief of the parent company Alphabet after the internet giants co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their executive roles, making the India-born tech wizard one of the worl...

Iran says still ready for talks if US lifts sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran is still ready for nuclear talks on condition the United States first lifts unlawful sanctions. If they are prepared to put aside the sanctions, we are ready to talk and negotiate, even a...

Sebi action against auditors: Tyagi says no question of 'turf wars'

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said its actions against auditors for faulty audits are within its Parliamentary mandate, and there is no question of turf wars on this issue. Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the watchdog is working...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks hit over 1-mth low as U.S.-China deal delay bites

Developing world stocks sank to their lowest in more than a month on Wednesday in the face of further delays to a hoped-for end in Sino-U.S. trade ructions.Global equities plummeted late on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019