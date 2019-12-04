Silver futures rise Rs 297 to Rs 45,591 per kg

Silver futures on Wednesday traded higher by Rs 297 at Rs 45,591 per kg after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas. Silver contracts for March delivery rose by Rs 297, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 45,591 per kg in a business turnover of 10,821 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May shot up by Rs 269, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 46,098 per kg in 128 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.62 per cent higher at USD 17.36 an ounce in New York.

