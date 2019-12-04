Left Menu
Zeta Ropes in Industry Veteran Murali Nair from Visa as President for its Banking Business

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 04-12-2019 14:52 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Zeta, India’s fastest growing fintech company, today announced the appointment of Murali Nair as President for its banking business. Murali will come on board in December 2019. He joins Zeta from Visa India, where he was the Head of Client Relationship Management.

With over 26 years of experience in payments and digital products across India, Middle East and Africa, Murali brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Zeta. Before joining Visa, Murali was Senior Vice President, Market Development for Mastercard, South Asia. He was also the CEO for Pinpoint India, a global leader in Loyalty Marketing. During his career, Murali has also held senior positions at Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Citibank.

Having started its journey in 2015 by revolutionizing the digital meal benefit market, Zeta today offers a full stack, cloud native, API first neo-banking platform including a digital core and a payment engine that enable legacy banks and new age fintech institutions to launch modern retail and corporate fintech products.

Bhavin Turakhia, Co-founder and CEO of Zeta said, “On behalf of the entire team of Zeta, I am proud to welcome Murali on board. Murali will be instrumental in our goal to establish Zeta as the de facto platform for the Banking and Fintech sector in India, providing new age customer experiences for debit cards, credit cards, current accounts and more.”

“I am excited to join Zeta’s Leadership team,' added Murali. “Zeta’s platform will enable banks and fintechs to create and launch digital first financial products with support for mobile payments, various payment networks, NCMC and much more.”

An engineer from NIT, Tiruchirapalli and an MBA from IIM-Calcutta, Murali has a keen interest in learning. He is currently pursuing a Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School.

About Zeta Zeta® is in the business of providing a full stack, cloud native, API first neo-banking platform including a digital core and a payment engine for issuance of credit, debit and prepaid products that enable legacy banks and new age fintech institutions to launch modern retail and corporate fintech products. Co-founded by Bhavin Turakhia (CEO) and Ramki Gaddipati (CTO), Zeta currently provides its platform and products to BFSI issuers in India, Asia and LATAM. Zeta’s products are used by banks like RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, 14000 corporates and over 2 million users. Zeta is a SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 9008, PCI DSS certified company. Zeta has over 450 employees and clocks over 1 million transactions per day.

To know more about Zeta, log on to www.zeta.in or follow Zeta on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Image: Mr. Murali Nair

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  

