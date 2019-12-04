J-K faces power shortage of 408 MW

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a shortfall of 408 megawatts (MW) of power supply during the thick of winter, officials said on Wednesday. The union territory is getting only 1,959 MW electricity against a demand of 2,367 MW, Commissioner-Secretary of Power Development Department Hirdesh Kumar said.

Against the average yearly restricted demand of 938 MW in Jammu region, the department provided 819 MW electricity, resulting in a shortfall of 120 MW, he said. In Kashmir region, the department provided 1,140 MWs against the restricted demand of 1,328 MW.

Kumar said the unrestricted power demand of Jammu and Kashmir regions is 1,024 and 1,490 MW respectively. The two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are witnessing severe cold wave conditions with night temperature staying below freezing point in most areas in Ladakh and Kashmir.

